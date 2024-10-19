Analysts Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target at $32.80

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,899.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $28,327.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,490.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $61,613.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.09 million, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

