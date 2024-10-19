Analysts Set Expectations for Carrier Global FY2024 Earnings

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

