Analysts Set HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) PT at $5.70

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.
A number of research firms recently commented on HIVE. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
HIVE opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $448.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.48. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.74.
HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
