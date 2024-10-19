Analyzing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 8.72% 49.62% 11.56% MSP Recovery -1,162.14% -5.50% -2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 3 8 0 2.73 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $83.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.36, indicating that its stock price is 336% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and MSP Recovery”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.43 billion 4.37 $67.81 million $1.45 50.52 MSP Recovery $7.51 million 2.63 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.02

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pegasystems beats MSP Recovery on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems



Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client’s business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MSP Recovery



MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

