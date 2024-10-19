Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Short Interest Down 5.0% in September

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,300 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 673,300 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

