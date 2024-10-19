Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

