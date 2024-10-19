Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44. 54,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 476,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Specifically, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $249,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,533.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $569.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

