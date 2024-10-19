argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $512.00 to $635.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. argenx traded as high as $558.28 and last traded at $557.58, with a volume of 72443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $543.84.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx Stock Up 3.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of argenx by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in argenx by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 27.1% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $531.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.17 and a beta of 0.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

