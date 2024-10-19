argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $512.00 to $635.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. argenx traded as high as $558.28 and last traded at $557.58, with a volume of 72443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $543.84.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.44.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $531.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.17 and a beta of 0.63.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
About argenx
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
