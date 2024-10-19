ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,875 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,656 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after buying an additional 774,315 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,603,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $48.03 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

