Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in ARM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ARM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 392.39.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa America raised shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

