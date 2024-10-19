Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
