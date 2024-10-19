ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.82. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
