ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.82. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

