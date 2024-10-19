Atb Cap Markets Downgrades Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) to Hold

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.45.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRU opened at C$13.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.93. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

