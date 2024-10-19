Atb Cap Markets Issues Optimistic Outlook for CP Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

