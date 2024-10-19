Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Aura Biosciences traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 585739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Aura Biosciences news, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,150.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $300,903.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,357.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,150.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 327,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 561,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

