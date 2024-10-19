Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Aura Biosciences traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 585739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 327,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 561,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.
