Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $304.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $727,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 121.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

