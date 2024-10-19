Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) versus North Bay Resources (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Head-To-Head Review

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and North Bay Resources (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and North Bay Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 North Bay Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $1.77, indicating a potential upside of 29.90%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than North Bay Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.07% 9.26% 7.72% North Bay Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and North Bay Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of North Bay Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and North Bay Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $52.03 million 3.52 $540,000.00 N/A N/A North Bay Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.06

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than North Bay Resources.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats North Bay Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources Inc. operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia. The company also holds interests in the Zeballos Gold property, which covers an area of 1,017 hectares located in Vancouver Island; the Fraser River Platinum property that covers an area of 413 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia; and the Zippa Mountain Wollastonite property, which covers an area of 2,456 hectares located in Smithers, British Columbia. North Bay Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Skippack, Pennsylvania.

