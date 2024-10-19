Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Holdings Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $1,254,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $81.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $204.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

