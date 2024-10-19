Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $104.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bank First traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 8076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.07.

Get Bank First alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bank First by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank First by 6.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bank First by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank First by 65,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bank First by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $955.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.