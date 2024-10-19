Barclays Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.59.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.8 %

TSE:FM opened at C$18.30 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$31.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The stock has a market cap of C$15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.02.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

