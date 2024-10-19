Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BRN opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.10. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

