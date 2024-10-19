Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
NYSE BRN opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.10. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
