Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) President Sells $1,342,659.70 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,030.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $23.65 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,028,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DLK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

