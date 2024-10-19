Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BZH stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 12.42. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Beazer Homes USA

About Beazer Homes USA

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.