Benchmark Initiates Coverage on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

MarineMax Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $699.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.82. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MarineMax by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MarineMax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 110,601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 60.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 22.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

