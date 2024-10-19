Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.26) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

About Hochschild Mining

HOC opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.24. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.41 ($3.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,700.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.