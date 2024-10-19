Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.26) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Trading Down 1.5 %
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.