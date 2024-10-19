Bfsg LLC Acquires New Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

