Bfsg LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 386.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 109.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $327.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.