Bfsg LLC Sells 75 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.41.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.5 %

Blackstone stock opened at $172.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $175.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.22.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

