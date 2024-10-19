BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHP opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 62.08%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.