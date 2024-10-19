BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Update

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.08.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BILL from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs purchased 5,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,156.44. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,058.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,812 shares in the company, valued at $427,550.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Jacobs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,156.44. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BILL by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter worth about $59,341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BILL by 70.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after buying an additional 230,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

