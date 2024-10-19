BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOL

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $384,180.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.