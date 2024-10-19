Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $251.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.81 and its 200 day moving average is $224.05. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $149.14 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.42%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.81.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,383 shares of company stock worth $33,446,453. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

