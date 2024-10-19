Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,947 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

