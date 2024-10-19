Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 125,336 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 862.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125,336 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

