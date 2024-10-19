Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 774 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 242,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 75,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 588,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

