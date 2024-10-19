Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 96 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $388.36 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

