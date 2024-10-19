Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $335.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $340.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

