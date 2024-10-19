Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $300,594,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after buying an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,955,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,196,000 after acquiring an additional 863,846 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,234,000 after acquiring an additional 720,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $212.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.95 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

