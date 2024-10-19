Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,852,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

