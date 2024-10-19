Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

