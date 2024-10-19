Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $402.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $422.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,226,030. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

