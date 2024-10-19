Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $1,748,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 269,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,178,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

