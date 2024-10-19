Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $3.10 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

FLOT opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

