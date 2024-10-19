Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 2,072.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $65,050,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 936.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $172.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $175.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

