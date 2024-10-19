Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $521.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.75.

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

