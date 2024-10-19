Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 91 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $336.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.42.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.