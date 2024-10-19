Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $199.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.65. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $204.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.06.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

