Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $197.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.