Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 825.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 52.0% in the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 55,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 80,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.83. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

