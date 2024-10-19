Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 141,150 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,150 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $43.15 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

